Bellway plc (BWY) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 3,759 ($46.42) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,780 ($34.33) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.82) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,745 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Bellway plc in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bellway plc from GBX 2,780 ($34.33) to GBX 2,840 ($35.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,864.47 ($35.38).

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) traded down 0.60% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2820.00. 448,045 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,642.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,472.89. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.45 billion. Bellway plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,622.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,920.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 37.50 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Bellway plc Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c is a holding company of the Bellway Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the building and selling of homes, ranging from one-bedroom apartments up to five-bedroom family homes, as well as providing social housing-to-housing associations. It focuses on providing traditional family housing outside of London and apartments within the London boroughs, in zone 2 and beyond.

