Bayer AG (BAYRY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bayer missed earnings expectations but exceeded the revenues estimates in the fourth quarter of 2016. We are concerned about Bayer’s dependence on the Pharmaceuticals segment for growth. Below-par sales at this segment may weigh heavily on the stock. The company has been facing generic threats for many of its products. Moreover, continued weak performance of key drugs could impact the company’s top line. Bayer however has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Nevertheless, Bayer’s Life Science businesses continue to perform well, particularly Pharmaceuticals. In its attempt to create a global leader in agriculture, Bayer is looking to acquire Monsanto in a deal worth about $66 billion. Bayer’s shares have outperformed the Large Cap Pharma industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAYRY. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Bayer AG from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer AG from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bayer AG in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Bayer AG (NASDAQ:BAYRY) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. 27,595 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average is $104.57. Bayer AG has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $125.20. The company has a market cap of $94.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.62.

About Bayer AG

Bayer AG is a life science company. The Company’s segments are Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment is engaged in the development of prescription pharmaceuticals; contraceptives, and medical products, such as injection systems and contrast agents for diagnostic procedures.

