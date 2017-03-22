Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) traded down 2.52% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,177 shares. The stock has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company earned $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post $1.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $121,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,460 shares of company stock valued at $293,419. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 88.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

