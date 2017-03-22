Barratt Devel (BTDPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Barratt Devel (NASDAQ:BTDPF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Barratt Devel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Barratt Devel (NASDAQ:BTDPF) remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. Barratt Devel has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.64.

Your IP Address:

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Devel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Devel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.