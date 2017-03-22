Barclays PLC Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Meggitt plc (MGGT)

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 540 ($6.67) target price on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

MGGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Meggitt plc to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 400 ($4.94) in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 465 ($5.74) to GBX 470 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.72) target price on shares of Meggitt plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on shares of Meggitt plc from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 460 ($5.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 444.73 ($5.49).

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) opened at 447.60 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.47 billion. Meggitt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 361.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 485.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 436.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Meggitt plc’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

In other Meggitt plc news, insider Colin R. Day acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £113,250 ($139,866.62). Also, insider Tony Wood acquired 10,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,606.84 ($61,265.70). Insiders purchased a total of 35,463 shares of company stock worth $16,323,578 over the last three months.

Meggitt plc Company Profile

Meggitt PLC is an engineering company. The Company’s segments are Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems and the Meggitt Equipment Group. Its Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems is a supplier of aircraft wheels, brakes and brake control systems.

