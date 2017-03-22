Barclays PLC Reiterates Overweight Rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JPM. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $89.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.39 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $311.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company earned $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.48 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Your IP Address:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Gordon Smith sold 65,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $5,510,924.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,780.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew E. Zames sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $3,541,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 369,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,941.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,699 shares of company stock valued at $17,009,515. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,177,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,598,334,000 after buying an additional 11,844,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,897,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,903,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,407,756,000 after buying an additional 340,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,616,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.