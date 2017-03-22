Barclays PLC Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,080 ($13.34) price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL) opened at 1106.00 on Monday. Mulberry Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 911.39 and a one year high of GBX 1,174.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,096.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,100.73. The company’s market cap is GBX 656.96 million.

About Mulberry Group PLC

Mulberry Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells products under the Mulberry brand name. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Design. The Company’s Retail segment includes sale of Mulberry branded fashion accessories, clothing and footwear through a range of shops and department store concessions.

