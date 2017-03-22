BAE Systems plc (BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays PLC

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 460 ($5.68) price objective on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BAE Systems plc from GBX 580 ($7.16) to GBX 700 ($8.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems plc from GBX 665 ($8.21) to GBX 685 ($8.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on BAE Systems plc from GBX 630 ($7.78) to GBX 720 ($8.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.90) price objective on shares of BAE Systems plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644 ($7.95).

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) opened at 644.50 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 20.46 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 618.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 584.26. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of GBX 464.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 652.50.

In other BAE Systems plc news, insider Charles Woodburn purchased 46,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 610 ($7.53) per share, with a total value of £284,070.90 ($350,834.75). Also, insider Alan Garwood sold 11,500 shares of BAE Systems plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($7.87), for a total value of £73,255 ($90,471.78). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $28,452,272.

BAE Systems plc Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a defense, aerospace and security company. Its segments include Electronic Systems, which consist of the Company’s United States and United Kingdom-based electronics activities; Cyber & Intelligence, which consists of its United States-based Intelligence & Security business and the United Kingdom-headquartered applied intelligence business; Platforms & Services (US), which produces combat vehicles, weapons and munitions; Platforms & Services (UK), which consist of its United Kingdom-based air, maritime, combat vehicle, munitions and shared services activities; Platforms & Services (International), which consist of the Company’s businesses in Saudi Arabia, Australia and Oman, together with its interest in the MBDA joint venture, and HQ, which comprises the Company’s head office activities, together with approximately 49% interest in Air Astana.

