B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC)

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) opened at 3.75 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company’s market capitalization is $172.54 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. ARC Document Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 35.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 93,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

