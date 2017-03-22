Axa SA (CS) Receives €24.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.72 ($26.58).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CS shares. BNP Paribas set a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axa SA in a research note on Monday, February 27th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €23.50 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axa SA in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Axa SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Axa SA (EPA:CS) opened at 23.395 on Wednesday. Axa SA has a 1-year low of €16.11 and a 1-year high of €25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.07. The firm has a market cap of €56.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.172.

Axa SA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, International Insurance, Asset Management, Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

