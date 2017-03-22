Aviva PLC Buys 88,099 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,071,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,099 shares during the period. Merck & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Merck & Co. worth $121,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 245,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co. by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 252,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at 63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.00. The firm earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Merck & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Vetr upgraded Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.31 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Merck & Co. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $323,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,751,553.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,959 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,448 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

