Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s (APR.UN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Your IP Address:

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The objectives of the REIT are to provide Unitholders with stable, predictable and growing monthly cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets in order to maximize long-term Unitholder value, and expand the REIT’s asset base while also increasing its Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) per Unit, including through accretive acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.