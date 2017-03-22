Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Director Sells $1,758,200.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,758,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) opened at 83.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $18.49 billion. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $89.18.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, March 6th. Griffin Securities increased their price target on Autodesk from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc (Autodesk) is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company serves customers in the architecture, engineering and construction; manufacturing, and digital media, consumer and entertainment industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.