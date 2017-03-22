AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,097,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,116,000 after buying an additional 7,784,839 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,285,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,483,000 after buying an additional 2,770,539 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 26,740,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,264,000 after buying an additional 1,129,450 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,545,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,774,000 after buying an additional 142,207 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 42.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company earned $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.14 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. FBR & Co boosted their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

