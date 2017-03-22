At Home Group Inc (HOME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group Inc (NASDAQ:HOME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “At Home Group Inc. owns and operates home-decorating accessories stores primarily in the United States. It offers furniture, home furnishings, wall decor and decorative accents, rugs and housewares. At Home Group Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised At Home Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME) traded down 0.20% on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,202 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.59 million and a PE ratio of 0.79. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOME. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,625,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,775,000 after buying an additional 632,814 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,159,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,884,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new position in At Home Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000.

About At Home Group

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.