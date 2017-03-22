Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) traded up 0.60% on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,067 shares. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The stock’s market cap is $85.00 million.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Asure Software will post $0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

