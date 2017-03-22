Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Asure Software Inc (NDAQ:ASUR) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Asure Software (NDAQ:ASUR) traded up 0.7470% on Tuesday, hitting $9.9941. The stock had a trading volume of 59,448 shares. The firm’s market cap is $85.12 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

