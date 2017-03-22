ASML Holding NV (ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $144.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML Holding NV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of ASML Holding NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.25.

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) traded up 1.77% on Tuesday, reaching $128.55. 319,963 shares of the company traded hands. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $90.43 and a 12 month high of $129.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 2,705.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding NV during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

