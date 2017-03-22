Arconic Inc (ARNC) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank AG

Arconic Inc (NASDAQ:ARNC) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Arconic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) traded down 0.729% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.555. 2,125,305 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $11.70 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $30.69.

Arconic (NASDAQ:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In other Arconic news, major shareholder Associates L.P. Elliott acquired 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,936,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,431,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 306,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $7,747,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,941,001 shares of company stock valued at $79,150,049 over the last 90 days.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

