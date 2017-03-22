ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Stake Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,459 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ArcelorMittal SA were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) opened at 8.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal SA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised ArcelorMittal SA from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised ArcelorMittal SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal SA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

About ArcelorMittal SA

ArcelorMittal SA is a Luxembourg- based holding company. It is an integrated steel and mining company. It operates through five segments: NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS) and Mining. The NAFTA segment produces flat, long and tubular products. The Brazil segment includes the flat operations of Brazil, and the long and tubular operations of Brazil and neighboring countries.

