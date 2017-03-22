Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 214.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bloom Burton restated an “accumulate” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) traded down 1.56% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,139 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $172.75 million. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1,058,889.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,294,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 5,294,445 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 69.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 107,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the third quarter worth $621,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

