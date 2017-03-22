Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (ARLZ)

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Aralez Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Your IP Address:

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) opened at 2.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The firm’s market capitalization is $148.03 million.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.67% and a negative net margin of 211.76%. The company’s revenue was up 233.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,791,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Drill Craig A increased its position in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. Drill Craig A now owns 958,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 374,345 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aralez Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,109 shares in the company, valued at $338,477.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Adams acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,569,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,780,305.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 549,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,173. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aralez Pharmaceuticals

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.