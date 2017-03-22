Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARZ) Director Buys C$11,850.00 in Stock

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ) Director Seth Rudnick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:ARZ) traded up 5.03% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 26,308 shares. Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $205.59 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

