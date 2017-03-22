Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stake Reduced by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $61,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 11.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 267.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 113,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 29,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 139.84 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America Corp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.68.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

