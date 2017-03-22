Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura set a $135.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $102.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.68.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 0.90% on Tuesday, hitting $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,589 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.65. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $740.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In other Apple news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 13,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total transaction of $1,801,038.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,365,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 169,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,733,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. CT Mason raised its stake in Apple by 10.7% in the third quarter. CT Mason now owns 52,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 58,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Apple by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.