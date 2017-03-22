Apollo Global Management’s (APO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APO. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.05.

Shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) opened at 23.31 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 253.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $2,210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $46,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

