Andrew Murstein Purchases 5,000 Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) Stock

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) President Andrew Murstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,335 shares in the company, valued at $505,523.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) traded down 6.28% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. The stock had a trading volume of 145,972 shares. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. Medallion Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Your IP Address:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 133,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial Corp by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is engaged in originating, acquiring and servicing loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The Company operates in lending and investing operations segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.