Andrew Lewis Puhala Sells 2,168 Shares of Era Group Inc (ERA) Stock

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) CFO Andrew Lewis Puhala sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $25,517.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,909.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA) traded down 1.62% on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,245 shares. Era Group Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock’s market cap is $241.78 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Era Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Era Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Era Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 85,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Era Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 58,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Era Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Company Profile

Era Group Inc is engaged in operating helicopters. The Company’s helicopters transport personnel to, from and between offshore oil and gas production platforms, drilling rigs and other installations. The Company also dry-leases helicopters to third-party helicopter operators and foreign affiliates. The primary users of the Company’s helicopter services are international, integrated and independent oil and gas exploration, development and production companies.

