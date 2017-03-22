Amtrust Financial Services Inc. Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,743,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,601,925,000 after buying an additional 7,388,078 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,049,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,863,705,000 after buying an additional 5,406,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Verizon Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,966,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,557,638,000 after buying an additional 4,982,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,300,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,807,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,237,522,000 after buying an additional 3,960,191 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at 50.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $56.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 72.75% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.25 to $53.38 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.16 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $603,133.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marni M. Walden sold 32,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $1,610,119.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,697.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,586. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

