Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AMICUS THERAPEUTICS is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral therapeutics known as pharmacological chaperones for the treatment of a range of human genetic diseases. Pharmacological chaperone technology involves the use of small molecules that selectively bind to and stabilize proteins in cells, leading to improved protein folding and trafficking, and increased activity. Amicus is initially targeting lysosomal storage disorders, which are severe, chronic genetic diseases with unmet medical needs. Amicus has completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Amigal(TM) for the treatment of Fabry disease and is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials of Plicera(TM) for the treatment of Gaucher disease. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) traded up 2.566% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.995. 1,626,965 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.36 billion. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 49,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hung Do sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 511,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,927. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $85,964,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,751,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,361,000 after buying an additional 1,645,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,634,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after buying an additional 849,379 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 6,410,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after buying an additional 724,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,715,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 622,349 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate, migalastat HCl (Galafold), is an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which is a type of lysosomal storage disorder (LSD).

