Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.51.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.68 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.46 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 166.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Amgen has a one year low of $133.64 and a one year high of $184.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average of $159.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.10. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company earned $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post $12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Your IP Address:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 42,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 19.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 78,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 12.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Amgen by 26.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.