Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Amerisafe is facing headwinds from a soft pricing environment, stiff competition.The shares of the company have gained 2.17%, lower than 2.70% gained by the Zacks categorized Accident and Health Insurance industry, year till date. The Zacks Consensus earnings estimates for 2017 have also gone down over the past 60 days. Nevertheless, the company’s efficient claims management, good underwriting results, favorable loss and frequency trends, prudent reserve analytics, and improved operating leverage impress. The company’s cash flows and book value per share also reflect prudent capital management. Moreover, Amerisafe has maintained a niche market position in the workers' compensation market”

Separately, FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 39,282 shares. Amerisafe has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe will post $3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $31,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,250.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $52,754.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,590.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,118 shares of company stock worth $264,688. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amerisafe by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc (AMERISAFE) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

