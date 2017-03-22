American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquire a diversified portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas through its ownership and operation of gathering systems, processing facilities and pipelines. Its primary assets, which are located in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, provide infrastructure that links producers and suppliers of natural gas to diverse natural gas markets, including various pipelines, as well as utility, industrial and other commercial customers. American Midstream Partners, LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMID. UBS Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc upgraded American Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. < Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Midstream Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. American Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) opened at 14.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The company’s market cap is $473.95 million. American Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.45.

In other American Midstream Partners news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $27,572.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Geduld E E bought a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Midstream Partners by 2,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, transporting, storing, treating and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); gathering, storing and transporting crude oil and condensates, and storing specialty chemical products.

