AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research report issued on Friday. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $41.09 to $42.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) opened at 30.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.53.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,030.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,030.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 15.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

