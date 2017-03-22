Alton Shader Sells 15,000 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Alton Shader sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,040,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,918.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) opened at 69.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $70.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company earned $637.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.12 million. Hill-Rom Holdings had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. Hill-Rom Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Hill-Rom Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hill-Rom Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC started coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,707,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 58.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after buying an additional 234,415 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 257.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 319,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 230,076 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $12,698,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 674,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 205,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

