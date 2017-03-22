Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $909.92 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a $970.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $963.60.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.20% on Tuesday, hitting $851.88. The company had a trading volume of 777,046 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $845.85 and a 200 day moving average of $816.28. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $874.42. The stock has a market cap of $589.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,804,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,187,000 after buying an additional 342,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,200,000 after buying an additional 213,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,953,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,076,000 after buying an additional 124,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,411,505,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,643,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.