Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $187,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,699,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 850.14 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $874.42. The stock has a market cap of $587.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $845.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $990.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $909.92 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,024.00 price target on the stock. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $963.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

