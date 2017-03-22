Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 850.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $845.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $816.28. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $874.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.64 by $0.28. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Monday. Vetr downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $906.58 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $963.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

