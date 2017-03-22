Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) opened at 110.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.06. The stock’s market cap is $9.84 billion. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $120.96.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company earned $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post $1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -165.17%.

In other news, CEO Joel S. Marcus sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $1,410,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,527,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $566,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,520,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $79,483,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 78,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is a real estate investment (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to the life science and technology industries. It focuses on collaborative life science and technology campuses. It develops urban cluster campuses and ecosystems.

