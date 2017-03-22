Albemarle Co. to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the firm will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $696.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.68 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) opened at 104.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.57. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $107.56. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 475.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $95,785.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,407.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $35,511.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,707.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock valued at $361,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 63.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals across a range of end markets, including the petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, steel and aerospace, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, household appliances, heating, ventilation, aluminum finishing, food safety and custom chemistry services.

