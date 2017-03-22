Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Rating Reiterated by Imperial Capital

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by research analysts at Imperial Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen and Company lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Vetr upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) opened at 92.11 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $101.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post $7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $646,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,535.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Pedersen sold 16,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $1,660,815.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,288 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 173,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,820,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska) and Horizon Air (Horizon). The Company’s segments include Alaska Mainline, Alaska Regional and Horizon. Its Alaska Mainline segment operates the Boeing 737 part of Alaska’s business. It offers north/south service within the western United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, as well as passenger and dedicated cargo services to and within the state of Alaska.

