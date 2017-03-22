Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Drexel Hamilton

Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) traded up 0.73% on Tuesday, hitting $63.41. The stock had a trading volume of 548,229 shares. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post $2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Steven Scopellite sold 22,290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,688.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,688.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Haratunian sold 2,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $138,128.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,506.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,996 shares of company stock worth $7,776,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 27.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,185,671 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,016,649,000 after buying an additional 4,156,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,466,926 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $236,702,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,485,971 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $131,732,000 after buying an additional 368,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,736,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,927,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company’s across the globe distributed platform comprises approximately 200,000 servers in over 1,400 networks in over 120 countries. It is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services.

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.