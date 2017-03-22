AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Stake Maintained by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System maintained its position in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,952 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AK Steel Holding were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AK Steel Holding by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in AK Steel Holding by 330.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AK Steel Holding by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 52,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) opened at 7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33 billion. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.39.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

Several research firms recently commented on AKS. Morgan Stanley cut AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Vetr cut AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.49 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of AK Steel Holding in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup Inc cut AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

AK Steel Holding Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for AK Steel Holding Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AK Steel Holding Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.