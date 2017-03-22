AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Vetr Inc.

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $9.14 price target on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $7.50) on shares of AK Steel Holding in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of AK Steel Holding from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.10 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AK Steel Holding in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) traded down 10.40% on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,828,148 shares. The firm’s market cap is $2.33 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. AK Steel Holding has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. AK Steel Holding’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding will post $0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AK Steel Holding by 395.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after buying an additional 4,237,133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $19,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter worth approximately $13,695,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AK Steel Holding

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

