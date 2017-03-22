Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) opened at 21.98 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $931.56 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $27.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 136.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $918,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Allergen Research Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a therapeutic approach, including the development of product candidates, for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s therapeutic approach, which is referred to as Characterized Oral Desensitization Immunotherapy (CODIT), is a system designed to desensitize patients to food allergens using characterized biologic products, defined treatment protocols and support services.

