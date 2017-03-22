Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke Sells 59,550 Shares of Stock

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Charles M. Geschke sold 59,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $7,500,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded up 0.82% on Wednesday, hitting $126.10. 522,424 shares of the stock traded hands. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a one year low of $90.35 and a one year high of $130.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post $3.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 23.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,673 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 48,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vetr raised shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.31 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Adobe Systems to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

