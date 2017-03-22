adidas AG (ADS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €174.33 ($187.46).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADS. Baader Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on adidas AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. equinet AG set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($174.19) price target on adidas AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($120.43) price objective on adidas AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

adidas AG (FRA:ADS) traded down 0.978% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €178.555. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares. The company has a market cap of €35.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €159.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €150.26. adidas AG has a 12 month low of €100.20 and a 12 month high of €184.72.

