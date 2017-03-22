Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) traded up 1.16% on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,138 shares. The stock’s market cap is $93.89 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Sterling Global Strategies LLC raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Global Strategies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M).

