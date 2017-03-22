Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L Sells 25,000 Shares of Mulesoft Inc (MULE) Stock

Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $626,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mulesoft Inc (NASDAQ:MULE) opened at 23.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $643.00 million. Mulesoft Inc has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

About Mulesoft

MuleSoft, Inc, headquartered in San Francisco, California, is a provider of software services.

