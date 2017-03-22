Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Achaogen in a report issued on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Achaogen’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.55. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 147.80% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAO. Zacks Investment Research cut Achaogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Achaogen in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Achaogen in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) opened at 20.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Achaogen has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The firm’s market cap is $574.21 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAO. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the third quarter worth $6,228,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the third quarter worth $155,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the fourth quarter worth $4,421,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Achaogen during the third quarter worth $479,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

